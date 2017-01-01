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    InfraCare infrared lamp

    HP3631

    Effective pain relief

    Philips InfraCare gives effective pain relief for muscles and joints. Its 300 Watt infrared lamp is very comfortable and the warmth penetrates deep into the skin, stimulates blood circulation and gives relief for "zone" areas of 40x30 cm.

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    InfraCare infrared lamp

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    Effective pain relief

    Deep penetrating infrared warmth

    • 300W
    • Zone treatment area
    • Digital timer
    Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

    Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

    Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.

    Technical Specifications

    • Effective pain relief

      Deep penetrating warmth
      Yes

    • Zone treatment

      Treatment area
      40x30  cm
      Infrared halogen lamp
      300  W

    • Treatment control

      Digital timer
      with auditative feedback

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      200  m
      Power
      300  W
      Voltage
      230  V
      Battery
      LR-54-Alkaline, 1,5 V (lifetime 200 actions)
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Insulation
      Class II (double isolation)
      Lifetime of lamps
      500  hour(s)

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      1.4  kg
      Product dimensions
      20x30.9x17.2 (WxHxD)  cm
      A-box dimensions
      29x40.4x74.5 (WxHxD)  cm
      F-box weight
      1.8  kg
      No. of F-boxes in A-box
      3  pcs
      Qnt. on Euro pallet
      60  pcs
      A-box weight
      5.4  kg
      F-box dimensions
      28x38.6x24.5 (WxHxD)  cm

    • Logistic data

      CTV code
      884363101000
      Country of origin
      Germany

    • Safety

      IEC certified
      Complies to IEC 60601 and 60335

    • Easy to use

      Adjustability
      0-40 degrees (backwards)
      On/off switch
      Yes
      Soft-touch handgrip
      for easy transport and positioning

    • Medical appliance

      Medical Device Directive
      • 2007/47/EC
      • MDD 93/42/EEC

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