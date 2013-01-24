Home
InfraCare infrared lamp

HP3631
  Effective pain relief
    

    Effective pain relief

    Philips InfraCare gives effective pain relief for muscles and joints. Its 300 Watt infrared lamp is very comfortable and the infrared warmth penetrates deep into the skin, stimulates blood circulation and gives relief for "zone" areas of 40x30 cm. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips InfraCare gives effective pain relief for muscles and joints. Its 300 Watt infrared lamp is very comfortable and the infrared warmth penetrates deep into the skin, stimulates blood circulation and gives relief for "zone" areas of 40x30 cm. See all benefits

      Effective pain relief

      Deep penetrating infrared warmth

      • 300W
      • Zone treatment area
      • Digital timer
      300 Watt infrared halogen lamp

      300 Watt infrared halogen lamp

      The Philips InfraCare HP 3631 has been optimised for effective relief of pains in areas covering 40 x 30 cm, such as both shoulder and neck, the lower back, a thigh, an arm. The InfraCare features innovative infrared halogen lamp technology. The special optics, filter and the powerful halogen lamp of 300 Watt have been optimised, enabling zone treatment (40 x 30cm), and a much more comfortable warmth, as the infrared warmth is more equally divided over the treatment area.

      Adjustable angle

      Adjustable angle

      The infrared lamp can easily be positioned upto 40 degrees backwards.

      Digital timer to set personal treatment time

      Digital timer to set personal treatment time

      Treatment time can easily be controlled by setting the advised or preffered number of minutes. The digital timer automatically counts down and gives auditative feedback at the end of the session.

      Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

      Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

      Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.

      Technical Specifications

      • Effective pain relief

        Deep penetrating warmth
        Yes

      • Zone treatment

        Treatment area
        40x30  cm
        Infrared halogen lamp
        300  W

      • Easy to use

        Adjustability
        0-40 degrees (backwards)
        Soft-touch handgrip
        for easy transport and positioning
        On/off switch
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        300  W
        Voltage
        230  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Lifetime of lamps
        500  hour(s)
        Battery
        LR-54-Alkaline, 1,5 V (lifetime 200 actions)
        Cord length
        200  cm
        Insulation
        Class II (double isolation)

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        20x30.9x17.2 (WxHxD)  cm
        Product weight
        1.4  kg
        F-box dimensions
        28x38.6x24.5 (WxHxD)  cm
        F-box weight
        1.8  kg
        No. of F-boxes in A-box
        3  pcs
        A-box dimensions
        29x40.4x74.5 (WxHxD)  cm
        A-box weight
        5.4  kg
        Qnt. on Euro pallet
        60  pcs

      • Logistic data

        CTV code
        884363101000
        Country of origin
        Germany

      • Safety

        IEC certified
        Complies to IEC 60601 and 60335

      • Treatment control

        Digital timer
        with auditative feedback

      • Medical appliance

        Medical Device Directive
        • 2007/47/EC
        • MDD 93/42/EEC

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.