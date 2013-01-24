Home
Digital scale

HF8000
    Give your body an accurate voice

    Philips electronic scale gives you an accurate weight measurement. It handles weights up to 150 kg with a precision of 100 g. Stylish, convenient and easy to use.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Give your body an accurate voice

      Fast response

      Measures up to 150 kg with 100 gram precision

      Measures up to 150 kg with 100 gram precision.

      4-sensor technology for reliable and accurate measurement

      4-sensor technology ensures reliable and accurate weight measurement every time you step on the scale.

      Adjusts for gravity differences around the world

      The six gravity zones improve the accuracy of the scale by adjusting for gravity differences around the world.

      Measurement results within seconds

      Measurement results within seconds.

      Instantly ready to use: simply step on

      Step on the scale and it automatically starts measuring. No activation; no calibration needed. Weighing yourself is quick and easy.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Immediately ready to use
        Yes
        Anti-slip safety
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Maximum weight
        150  kg
        Minimum weight
        10  kg
        Resolution
        100  g
        Unit of measure
        kg / st / lb
        Gravity compensation
        6 zones
        Technology
        4-sensor
        Display
        LED (can also be used in dark places)
        Color(s)
        white
        Dimensions
        326 x 326 x 30  mm
        Batteries
        4 x LR6 AA 1.5V

      • Accessories

        Manual
        Yes

