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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
2.1 Home theater
Discontinued
Support
HES4900/98
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Quick start guide
User manual
All (1)
What is the maximum distance between the subwoofer and the main unit?
Video and audio out of sync from my Philips theater
Some images cannot be displayed via my Philips device
Cannot receive some radio stations on my Philips device
My Philips home theater switches off automatically
My Philips device does not recognize files on USB
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