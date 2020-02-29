HD9318/20
Enjoy hot drinks in no time
The new Philips plastic kettle with 1.7 L capacity, automatic lid opening and light indicator gives you the opportunity to easily make your favorite drink in no time.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto-switch off when the water is ready.
Elegant indicator light incorporated in the power switch illuminates when the kettle is turned on.
The water level is easy to read with an indicator located on one side of the kettle.
Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving up energy and water, contributing to a better environment.
A push-button lid opens smoothly at the touch of a button, avoiding steam contact. The large opening simplifies cleaning.
The kettle can be filled through the spout or by opening the spring lid.
The cordless kettle sits on a 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and replacing.
The cord can be wrapped underneath the base, so it's the right length for any kitchen and easily stored away.
The removable and washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water for perfect drinks.
UK-designed Strix controller provides multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
Safety feature
Weight and Dimensions
Country of Origin
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.