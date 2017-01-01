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    Daily Collection Kettle

    HD9306/03

    Safe and easy boiling

    The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind!

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    Daily Collection Kettle

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    Safe and easy boiling

    Food-grade stainless steel kettle

    • 1.5 L, 1800 W
    • Water level indicator
    • Food-grade stainless steel
    • Hinged lid
    Cord winder for easy storage

    Cord winder for easy storage

    Power cable length adjustable as required for easy storage

    Strix controller

    Strix controller

    UK-designed Strix controller provides multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.

    One-touch spring lid helps to avoid scalding

    One-touch spring lid helps to avoid scalding

    Easy opening and closing helps to avoid scalding

    360° cordless pirouette base, for easier handling

    360° cordless pirouette base, for easier handling

    Easier handling

    Easy opening and filling

    Easy opening and filling

    Safe boiling with food-grade SUS304 body and inner lid

    Food-grade stainless steel

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Metallic silver
      Materials of main body
      Stainless steel-Black

    • Dimensions and weight

      Product dimensions (L×W×H)
      220 x 160 x 216  cm
      Product weight
      0.8  kg
      Packaging dimensions (L×W×H)
      18.7x18.7x23.1  cm

    • Technical specifications

      Capacity
      1.5 L
      Cord length
      0.75 m
      Rated frequency
      50  Hz
      Rated input power
      1800  W

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