Essential

Airfryer XL

HD9270/90
Overall Rating / 5
  Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
    Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*

    Philips brings the World’s No.1 Airfryer to everyone’s home. Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to Rapid Air Technology. Download the NutriU app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day. See all benefits

    Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*

    Philips brings the World’s No.1 Airfryer to everyone’s home. Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to Rapid Air Technology. Download the NutriU app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day. See all benefits

    Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*

    Philips brings the World’s No.1 Airfryer to everyone’s home. Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to Rapid Air Technology. Download the NutriU app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day. See all benefits

    Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*

    Philips brings the World’s No.1 Airfryer to everyone’s home. Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to Rapid Air Technology. Download the NutriU app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day. See all benefits

      Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*

      Thanks to Rapid Air technology

      • Rapid Air technology
      • 1.2Kg, 6.2L
      • Black
      Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

      Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

      Rapid Air Technology, with its unique “starfish” design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

      Fry with up to 90% less fat*

      Fry with up to 90% less fat*

      The Philips Essential Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*

      Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

      Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

      Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

      Recipes personalized to your preferences

      Recipes personalized to your preferences

      Receive daily recipe recommendations that suit your family’s preferences. The more you use NutriU, the better it can tailor delicious recipe ideas to your needs. Get inspired by other cooks, and follow people with similar tastes***.

      XL Size. For the whole family

      XL Size. For the whole family

      The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 1.2Kg capacity basket, combined with the 6.2L pan, help you cook a variety of meals. Make up to 5 meal portions in one go for your family and friends.

      Touch screen with 7 presets

      Touch screen with 7 presets

      Touch a button and cook. Preset programs include frozen snacks, fresh fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake and even grilled veggies.

      Keep warm function

      Keep warm function

      Enjoy your meal whenever you're ready. Hit the Keep Warm mode, and your food will stay at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

      Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat

      Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat

      The new Philips Essential Airfryer opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat! Cook your food to perfection every time, no matter what you choose to make.

      The No.1 low-fat fryer

      The No.1 low-fat fryer

      Philips is the world's leading low-fat fryer brand**

      Homemade. Made easy.

      Homemade. Made easy.

      Unleash the full potential of your Airfryer to cook meals that are tastier and healthier. Explore time-saving features and strengthen your cooking skills to make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day.

      Airfryer experts for 10+ years

      Airfryer experts for 10+ years

      Our team of experts have been perfecting the Airfryer technology for over 10 years.

      Easy to use and clean

      Easy to use and clean

      All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        5.55 kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        403x315x307 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Power
        2000 W

      • Design and finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Dishwasher safe
        • On/off switch
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Power-on light
        • Quickclean
        • LED display
        • Patented Rapid Air
        • Time control

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black

          • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
          • *Source: Euromonitor International Ltd. Low fat fryers category definition; retail volume sales in units, 2020 data
          • **Available only in countries with a NutriU community

