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All series

  • Original coffee, effortlessly
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  • Original coffee, effortlessly
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72

Discontinued

Viva CollectionCoffee maker

HD7502/55

4
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
Original coffee, effortlessly
Enjoy classic drip filter coffee in the comfort of your home with this easy-to-use sturdy coffee maker by Philips. Relax with your friends while the Philips coffee maker brews, spreading the smell of fresh coffee in your home.
See all benefits

Today's look, timeless taste

Original coffee, effortlessly

  • With glass jug

  • White orange

Aroma jug preserves the coffee flavor

Aroma jug preserves the coffee flavor

The Philips Aroma jug is made of glass and designed to optimally preserve the coffee flavor.

1.000 Watt

1.000 Watt

The pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee quickly.

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is very simple to use

This is very simple machine without aditional, but rerly used feuters. It has elegant, minimalistic design easy fit in the kitchen and makes good kofee.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Coffee maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Coffee maker

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