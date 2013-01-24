Home
Viva Collection

Coffee maker

HD7502/55
  • Original coffee, effortlessly Original coffee, effortlessly Original coffee, effortlessly
    Viva Collection Coffee maker

    Original coffee, effortlessly

    Enjoy classic drip filter coffee in the comfort of your home with this easy-to-use sturdy coffee maker by Philips. Relax with your friends while the Philips coffee maker brews, spreading the smell of fresh coffee in your home. See all benefits

      Aroma jug preserves the coffee flavor

      Aroma jug preserves the coffee flavor

      The Philips Aroma jug is made of glass and designed to optimally preserve the coffee flavor.

      1.000 Watt

      1.000 Watt

      The pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee quickly.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

      1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

      This coffee maker can brew 2 up to 10 (large) / 15 (small) cups of coffee. This is maximum 1,2 liter. However, this coffee maker has a compact design and takes little place in your kitchen.

      Cord storage

      For easy storage of redundant cord length.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Orange & white

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        210 x 220 x 310  mm
        Water tank capacity
        1.2  L
        Packaging weight
        TBD  kg
        Max capacity in cups of coffee
        10 to 15 cups
        Product weight
        1.65  kg

      • General specifications

        Dish-washer-proof parts
        Yes
        Detachable filter holder
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Coffee jug type
        Glas aroma jug
        Power
        1000  W
        Cord length
        88  cm
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Brewing time
        < 10  minute(s)

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Polypropylene/ Glass jug
        Color(s)
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        Glass jug
        Aroma jug
        Yes

