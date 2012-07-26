2 year warranty
Discontinued
With glass jug
White orange
The Philips Aroma jug is made of glass and designed to optimally preserve the coffee flavor.
The pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee quickly.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
aza250
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
This product is very simple to use
This is very simple machine without aditional, but rerly used feuters. It has elegant, minimalistic design easy fit in the kitchen and makes good kofee.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Coffee maker