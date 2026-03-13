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2 year warranty
Coffee
All series
Viva Collection Coffee maker
Discontinued
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HD7458/00
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Viva Collection Coffee maker HD7458/00 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Viva Collection Coffee maker
All (3)
Why is my Philips Coffee Maker making noise during brewing?
How often should I descale my Philips Coffee Maker?
Where can I buy a new jug for my Philips Coffee Maker?
The coffee from my Philips Coffee Maker is not hot enough
The Philips coffee maker still drips after brewing
My Philips Coffee Maker is not strong enough
The filter holder of my Philips Coffee Maker overflows
Contacting Philips
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