Search terms
Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
Enjoy good filter coffee with this reliable Philips coffeemaker with a smart and compact design for easy storage. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
Enjoy good filter coffee with this reliable Philips coffeemaker with a smart and compact design for easy storage. See all benefits
Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.
The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.
The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.
This coffee maker is especially designed for brewing 2 up to 7 cups of coffee (maximum 0,6 liter). Thanks to its very compact design, this coffee maker takes little place in your kitchen.
The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.
Accessories
Good filter coffee made easily
General specifications
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications
Design
Ultimate taste and aroma
Country of origin