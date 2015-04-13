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    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    HD7432/20

    Simply delicious coffee

    Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this Philips coffee maker. Its compact design is perfect for brewing 2 up to 7 cups. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee.

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    Daily Collection Coffee maker

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    Simply delicious coffee

    With aroma twister for the best taste experience

    • With glass jug
    • Compact design (0.6L)
    • Black
    Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy saving and safety

    Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy saving and safety

    30 Minutes after brewing your coffee, the coffeemaker switches off automatically for energy saving and safety. This is according to EU regulation, which is applicable for all coffee makers in the EU.

    Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

    Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

    This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

    Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

    Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

    The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

    LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

    LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

    The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

    Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

    Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

    This coffee maker is especially designed for brewing 2 up to 7 cups of coffee (maximum 0,6 liter). Thanks to its very compact design, this coffee maker takes little place in your kitchen.

    Water level indication for easy filling

    Water level indication for easy filling

    Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      Glass jug

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0.85  m
      Voltage
      220 - 240  V
      Frequency
      50 - 60  Hz
      Capacity water tank
      0.6  l
      Capacity water tank
      Up to 7  cups
      Brewing time for a jug
      10  minute(s)

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH)
      218 x 198 x 290  mm
      Weight of product
      1.11  kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      2.69  kg
      Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
      210 x 172 x 270  mm

    • General specifications

      Suitable for
      Ground coffee powder
      Ease of cleaning & maintenance
      • Dishwasher-safe parts
      • Removable filter holder
      Ease of use and comfort
      • Water level indication
      • Drip stop
      • Automatic shut-off
      Coffee drinks
      Drip filter coffee

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic
      Material water tank
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Power consumption brewing
      750  W

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