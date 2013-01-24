Home
Deep-fat fryer

HD6157
    Enjoy the food, share the fun

    Enjoy the taste of fried food with this Philips deep-fat fryer. Its compact size is easy to store and cleaning is a breeze with the removable bowl and dishwashable parts. The additional oil container is ideal for oil filtering and storage. See all benefits

      Compact fryer, big in performance

      • 800 g
      • 1600 W
      • Timer
      Additional oil container, ideal for oil filtering & storage

      Additional oil container, ideal for oil filtering & storage

      Ideal for oil filtering and storage. Filtering keeps the oil cleaner - which it is better for your health - and longer-lasting. The container can also be used for storing used oil.

      Compact size for easy storage

      Compact size for easy storage

      The digital timer allows pre-setting of frying time

      The digital timer allows pre-setting of frying time

      All parts are dishwashable except the housing

      All parts are dishwashable except the housing

      Removable inner bowl for easy oil pouring and cleaning

      Removable inner bowl for easy oil pouring and cleaning

      The two-layer filter reduces unwanted frying smells

      Reduces unwanted frying smells and is dishwashable. There is no need for replacement.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Viewing window
        Yes
        Cool wall exterior
        Yes
        Automatic lid release
        Yes
        Detachable, hinged lid
        Yes
        Collapsible frying basket
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        Yes
        Temperature light
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Handgrips
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1600  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Capacity
        800  g
        Oil content
        1.5  L
        Cord length
        1  m

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        White with sunset orange accents
        Materials
        Plastic (PP)

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        235x230x325  mm
        Weight appliance
        3.8  kg

