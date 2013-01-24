Search terms
Adds life to your meals
Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker HD4917/00 shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating. See all benefits
The maximum power output reaches 2000W during cooking
Pre-set but adjustable cooking time for different cooking programs (not available for Hotpot)
Shows power level and cooking time
Simply press the start button then the appliance will cook at the default power
Philips Induction Cooker shortens average cooking time by more than 1/3 compared to conventional gas cooker. Result obtained by an independent test laboratory- Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd. Footnote: Test result can be obtained under written request
Steam, Stew, Stir-fry, Soup/Congee, Boiling, Keep warm, hotpot. User can adjust power level or cooking time during the cooking program.
7 power settings are ranked in power level 1 to 7 for easily control. The default power is level 4 (1400W) while user can easily adjust the power with a press at + or - button.
The cooker will shut off automatically when cooking is completed.
Safe to cook when children is around
The cooking plate is made of crystallite glass which will remain cool during cooking
General specifications
Technical specifications
Design specifications