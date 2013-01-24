Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Induction cooker

HD4917
Overall Rating / 5
  • Adds life to your meals Adds life to your meals Adds life to your meals
    -{discount-value}

    Induction cooker

    HD4917
    Overall Rating / 5

    Adds life to your meals

    Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker HD4917/00 shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Induction cooker

    Adds life to your meals

    Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker HD4917/00 shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating. See all benefits

    Adds life to your meals

    Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker HD4917/00 shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Induction cooker

    Adds life to your meals

    Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker HD4917/00 shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Induction Cooker

      Adds life to your meals

      Induction cooker, heats fast seals in nutrition

      • 7 menus
      • 7 power LCD with timer
      • White
      2000W high power for faster cooking

      2000W high power for faster cooking

      The maximum power output reaches 2000W during cooking

      5 to 180 mins cooking time settings

      5 to 180 mins cooking time settings

      Pre-set but adjustable cooking time for different cooking programs (not available for Hotpot)

      Large 4-digit LED shows cooking status clearly

      Large 4-digit LED shows cooking status clearly

      Shows power level and cooking time

      Quick start cooking at the touch of START key

      Quick start cooking at the touch of START key

      Simply press the start button then the appliance will cook at the default power

      Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food

      Philips Induction Cooker shortens average cooking time by more than 1/3 compared to conventional gas cooker. Result obtained by an independent test laboratory- Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd. Footnote: Test result can be obtained under written request

      7 healthy cooking menus featuring unique heating program

      Steam, Stew, Stir-fry, Soup/Congee, Boiling, Keep warm, hotpot. User can adjust power level or cooking time during the cooking program.

      7 power levels suitable for different cooking needs

      7 power settings are ranked in power level 1 to 7 for easily control. The default power is level 4 (1400W) while user can easily adjust the power with a press at + or - button.

      Extra safe automatic off function

      The cooker will shut off automatically when cooking is completed.

      No flame cooking provides safe environment

      Safe to cook when children is around

      Cool-to touch surface gives comfortable cooking

      The cooking plate is made of crystallite glass which will remain cool during cooking

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Induction for instant heating
        Yes
        7 healthy cooking menus
        Yes
        7 power levels
        Yes
        Cooking time settings available
        5 to 180 mins
        12-hour timer setting
        Yes
        4-digit LED display
        Yes
        Auto-off program
        Yes
        No flame cooking
        Yes
        Cool-to-touch surface
        Yes
        9 safety protections features
        Yes
        Self-diagnosis error display
        Yes
        Complies with EMC/EN/IEC/GB
        Yes
        Magnetic field below EMF limit
        Yes
        Durable crystalite plate
        Yes
        Sleek design for easy handling
        Yes
        no installation necessary
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.5  m
        Voltage
        220  V
        Frequency
        60  Hz
        Wattage
        2000  W

      • Design specifications

        Materials of main body
        Plastic - ABS
        Color(s)
        white
        Depth
        369  mm
        Height
        63  mm
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        3.3  kg
        Weight appliance
        2.7  kg
        Width
        335  mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.