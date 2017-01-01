Toaster
Good toast easily
Enjoy good toast time after time with this Philips Toaster. A toaster with large bread slots in a compact metal design. See all benefits
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Good toast easily
Compact metal design toaster
Adjustable browning control
Ajust the heat level to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.
Compact toaster to save space on your counter top
The Philips toaster saves space on your countertop thanks to its compact design.
Technical Specifications
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Design specifications
- Color(s)
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White
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Technical specifications
- Power
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800
W
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