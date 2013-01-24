Home
Rice cooker

HD4754
    More life in every bowl

    Nutrition is the most important element to stay healthy. Philips' new range of rice cookers come with smart & automatic cooking programs to control the right temperature so that the freshness and nutrition is better preserved and not lost.

      More life in every bowl

      Smart & automatic Artificial Intelligence cooking

      • 1.8 liter
      Versatile menu options*

      Versatile menu options*

      casseroles, cakes, congee and soups.

      Nutritional Keep Warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Nutritional Keep Warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Easy-to-program timer ensures rice is ready when you want it

      Easy-to-program timer ensures rice is ready when you want it

      Durable, extra-thick non-stick inner pot

      Durable, extra-thick non-stick inner pot

      Detachable and washable inner lid

      Detachable and washable inner lid

      Smart and automatic cooking programs for a variety of rice*

      Rice for China region: See-Mew rice, North-East rice, Fragrant rice, Glutinous rice, other rice; rice for other Asia regions: Plain rice, Sushi rice, Brown rice, Glutinous rice, mixed rice.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Artificial Intelligence control
        Yes
        Cooks a variety of rice*
        Yes
        Versatile menu options*
        Yes
        Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hrs
        Yes
        Reheat function for
        fresh rice instantly
        Dedicated program for cooking small portions
        Yes
        Timer mode ensures
        rice is ready when you want
        Large LCD with clock and timer display
        Yes
        Durable, extra thick inner pot ensures even result
        Yes
        Easy-to-clean non stick inner pot
        Yes
        Swing handle for easy carrying
        Yes
        Advanced lid design for easy and safe access
        Yes
        Detachable and washable inner lid
        Yes
        Spillover prevention vent
        Yes
        Backup memory when power interruption
        Yes
        Dish washer safe inner pot
        Yes
        Detachable power cord for convenient storage
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.8/10  Litres / cups
        Cord length
        1.0  m
        Voltage
        110, 220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Wattage
        825/900  W

      • Design specifications

        Materials of main body
        Plastic - PP
        Width
        255  mm
        Height
        256  mm
        Depth
        271  mm
        Weight appliance
        4.3  kg
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        5.3  kg
        Color(s)
        Sparkling white

      • Accessories

        Plastic steam tray
        Yes
        Rice scoop
        Yes
        Soup scoop
        Yes
        Measuring cup
        Yes

