Kettle

HD4683/50
Overall Rating / 5
  Fast and easy boiling
    2 year worldwide guarantee

    Kettle

    HD4683/50
    Overall Rating / 5

    Fast and easy boiling

    The elegant metalic kettle has a flat heating element that gives you boiling water in seconds and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks. See all benefits

    Kettle

    Fast and easy boiling

    Fast and easy boiling

    Kettle

    Fast and easy boiling

    The elegant metalic kettle has a flat heating element that gives you boiling water in seconds and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks. See all benefits

      Fast and easy boiling

      Powerful, easy to clean flat heating element

      • 1.0 L 2400 W
      • Water level indicator
      • Silver black
      • Hinged lid
      Light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Elegant red light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Double anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

      Double anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

      Double anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      Power cord winder for easy storage

      Power cord winder for easy storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready

      Easy to read water level indicator

      Easy to read water level indicator

      Easy to read water level indicator for left and right handed use.

      Cool wall for a safe touch

      Cool wall for a safe touch

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        silver black
        Materials
        • Heating element: Stainless steel
        • Housing: Stainless steel & PP
        • Switch & toolholder: Polypropylene

      • General specifications

        Cordless
        Yes
        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Ergonomic grip
        Yes
        Easy spout filling
        Yes
        Wide opening lid
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Boil-dry protection
        Yes
        360 degrees base
        Yes
        Lid as well as spout filling
        Yes
        Flat heating element
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1  L
        Power
        2000-2400  W
        Cord length
        0.75  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

