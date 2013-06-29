2 year warranty
Discontinued
1.7 L 2400 W
1 cup indicator
Brushed metal
Spring lid
Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving of up to 66% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
lotruss
29/06/2013
United Kingdom
Great kettle
waited a while before purchasing, but worth the wait a kettle is a kettle but we like the way this feels it boils quick and you can just boil one cup full if you wish. overall very happy with this.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4670/20 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4670/20 Kettle