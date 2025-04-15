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  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
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  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it

Discontinued

Daily CollectionRice cooker

HD4515/66

3.4
| (45) Reviews
Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
Powered by Philips innovative FragrantTaste Technology, with its automatic optimum controlled heating temperatures at each stage of the cooking process, every grain of rice is well cooked to shiny fluffy fragrant taste
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Smart program brings out the great taste of rice

Great tasting rice, just as you remember it

  • 5L

  • 860W

Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time.

"Tornado Cooking" accelerates the cooking time just 25 min

"Tornado Cooking" accelerates the cooking time just 25 min

The rice is cooked at high power and regulated by a microcontroller chip, which accelerates the cooking time so you can cook delicious rice with ease in just 25 minutes, saving 1/3 cooking time.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

45

Reviews

15/04/2025

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Philip Digital Rice Cooker

Digital rice cooker is easy to use and the water level for white, brown & glutinous rice are different. Easy to clean too.

This review was made for Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker

This review was made for Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker

26/07/2024

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

A beautiful rice cooker

This is a beautiful rice cooker with many features and functions. It looks classy sitting on my kitchen countertop. So pretty my friends and family members want to buy it too! I literally sold the cooker to them!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker

12/10/2023

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

great for keeping rice warm

This rice cooker cooks the rice to a fluffy state and the rice will keep overnight without getting burnt. Although it seems a bit bulky in size but still acceptable. Easy to use and keep clean.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 