2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4515/66
5L
860W
Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode
24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time.
The rice is cooked at high power and regulated by a microcontroller chip, which accelerates the cooking time so you can cook delicious rice with ease in just 25 minutes, saving 1/3 cooking time.
3.4
of 5
45
Reviews
Notsosmart
15/04/2025
Singapore
Verified buyer
Philip Digital Rice Cooker
Digital rice cooker is easy to use and the water level for white, brown & glutinous rice are different. Easy to clean too.
This review was made for Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker
This review was made for Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker
spacejelly
26/07/2024
Singapore
Verified buyer
A beautiful rice cooker
This is a beautiful rice cooker with many features and functions. It looks classy sitting on my kitchen countertop. So pretty my friends and family members want to buy it too! I literally sold the cooker to them!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker
VoonK
12/10/2023
Singapore
Verified buyer
great for keeping rice warm
This rice cooker cooks the rice to a fluffy state and the rice will keep overnight without getting burnt. Although it seems a bit bulky in size but still acceptable. Easy to use and keep clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers