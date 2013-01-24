Home
Daily Collection

Rice cooker

HD4515/66
  Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
    Daily Collection Rice cooker

    Great tasting rice, just as you remember it

    Powered by Philips innovative FragrantTaste Technology, with its automatic optimum controlled heating temperatures at each stage of the cooking process, every grain of rice is well cooked to shiny fluffy fragrant taste See all benefits

      Smart program brings out the great taste of rice

      • 5L
      • 860W
      Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

      24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

      24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time.

      "Tornado Cooking" accelerates the cooking time just 25 min

      The rice is cooked at high power and regulated by a microcontroller chip, which accelerates the cooking time so you can cook delicious rice with ease in just 25 minutes, saving 1/3 cooking time.

      5-layer Crystal Black Pot for even heating

      5-layer non-stick and anti-scratch coating ensures inner pot is long lasting and easy to clean.

      Fragrant Retention Valve to lock original tasty Rice

      The water content of the rice is locked in via the unique steam return loop design, retaining the original fragrance of the rice.

      "FragrantTaste" enhances optimal moisture absorption

      Enhance moisture absorption for firm yet shiny fluffy rice. Controls temperature accuracy at every stage of cooking to optimize the taste.

      10 Multifunction programs for a variety of dishes

      10 menus, including: Standard cook, Quick cook, Porridge, Grains, Small portion, Clay pot rice, Soup, Cake, Noodles and Reheat.

      Fully detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

      Detaches easily for hassle-free cleaning.

      Easy to control cooking progress

      Large digital display makes it easy to control cooking progress.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Materials of main body
        Plastic
        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        365*274*224  mm
        Color(s)
        White and Pink

      • Accessories

        Measuring cup
        Yes
        2-in-1 rice spoon
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Wattage
        860  W
        Cord length
        1.20  m
        Capacity
        5  L

