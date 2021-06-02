2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD3130/65
Great tasting rice, just as you remember it!
Philips multifunction rice cooker is ideal for cooking a variety of healthy and delicious dishes. It has 7 different easy to use functions and the 5-layer golden inner pot can transmit heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice
5L (innerpot Volume)
1.8L (max rice volume)
10 cups
The computerized heasting mechanism of the Philip rice cooker and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs.
Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode
Automatic pre-set programs with powerful functions to ensure optimal cooking results.
3.9
of 5
43
Reviews
Jacky T
02/06/2021
Singapore
Good quality rice cooker
The size is just right and design is sleek. Rice well cook to our likings.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
AgnesL
18/12/2020
Singapore
Verified buyer
Simple to use
I like this Rice Cooker. It is simple to use and have other features like brown rice, steaming, soup, porridge, etc. This is good for a small family. Maximum cooking is 5 cups of rice.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Singdog
22/04/2020
Singapore
Verified buyer
Versatile rice cooker
Many features : cook rice, steam, boil and best of all can cook caserol or clay pot rice perfectly with crispy bottom yet non stick.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers