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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Discontinued

Viva CollectionFuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

HD3130/65

3.9

| (43) Reviews

Great tasting rice, just as you remember it!

Philips multifunction rice cooker is ideal for cooking a variety of healthy and delicious dishes. It has 7 different easy to use functions and the 5-layer golden inner pot can transmit heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Smart program brings out the great taste of rice

Great tasting rice, just as you remember it!

  • 5L (innerpot Volume)

  • 1.8L (max rice volume)

  • 10 cups

Fuzzy logic control for fresh and nutritious meals

The computerized heasting mechanism of the Philip rice cooker and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs.

Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

Automatic pre-set programs with powerful functions

Automatic pre-set programs with powerful functions

Automatic pre-set programs with powerful functions to ensure optimal cooking results.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

43

Reviews

02/06/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Good quality rice cooker

The size is just right and design is sleek. Rice well cook to our likings.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

18/12/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Simple to use

I like this Rice Cooker. It is simple to use and have other features like brown rice, steaming, soup, porridge, etc. This is good for a small family. Maximum cooking is 5 cups of rice.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

22/04/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Versatile rice cooker

Many features : cook rice, steam, boil and best of all can cook caserol or clay pot rice perfectly with crispy bottom yet non stick.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 