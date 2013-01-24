Home
Viva Collection

Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

HD3130/65
  Great tasting rice, just as you remember it!
    -{discount-value}

    Philips multifunction rice cooker is ideal for cooking a variety of healthy and delicious dishes. It has 7 different easy to use functions and the 5-layer golden inner pot can transmit heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice See all benefits

    Php6,395.00

      Great tasting rice, just as you remember it!

      Smart program brings out the great taste of rice

      • 5L (innerpot Volume)
      • 1.8L (max rice volume)
      • 10 cups
      Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

      Automatic pre-set programs with powerful functions

      Automatic pre-set programs with powerful functions to ensure optimal cooking results.

      Fuzzy logic control for fresh and nutritious meals

      The computerized heasting mechanism of the Philip rice cooker and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs.

      6 optimized functions plus reheat function

      6 optimized functions for different rice and dishes plus reheat function for fresh rice instantly.

      2.0mm golden inner pot with 5-layers

      2.0mm golden inner pot with 5-layers to conduct heat evenly and cook dishes tastier.

      Non-stick and anti-scratch coating is easy to clean

      Non-stick and anti-scratch coating ensures inner pot is durable and easy to clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Materials of main body
        Plastic
        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        370x290x250  mm
        Weight appliance
        4.8  kg
        Color(s)
        White
        Color of control panel
        Champagne gold

      • Accessories

        Plastic steam tray
        Yes
        Rice scoop
        Yes
        Measuring cup
        Yes
        Soup scoop
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220~240  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Wattage
        860  W
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Capacity
        1.8, 10  Litres / cups

