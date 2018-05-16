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  • Tasty rice Joyful meal
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  • Tasty rice Joyful meal
  • Tasty rice Joyful meal
  • Tasty rice Joyful meal
  • Tasty rice Joyful meal
  • Tasty rice Joyful meal
  • Tasty rice Joyful meal
  • Tasty rice Joyful meal
  • Tasty rice Joyful meal
  • Tasty rice Joyful meal
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  • Tasty rice Joyful meal
  • Tasty rice Joyful meal
  • Tasty rice Joyful meal
  • Tasty rice Joyful meal
  • Tasty rice Joyful meal
  • Tasty rice Joyful meal
  • Tasty rice Joyful meal
  • Tasty rice Joyful meal

Discontinued

Avance CollectionSensor Touch Rice Cooker

HD3077/03

3
| (3) Reviews
Tasty rice Joyful meal
Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Bring you the great taste through"Big Pot Effect"

Tasty rice Joyful meal

  • 5L

  • 10 cups

  • Spirit Touch

Golden coating ensures inner pot durable and non-stick.

Golden coating ensures inner pot durable and non-stick.

3D heating feature for even heating and better baking result

3D heating feature for even heating and better baking result

3D heating feature for even heating and better baking result.

Child safety lock design to make kitchen safer

Child safety lock design to make kitchen safer

Child safety lock design to make kitchen safer.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

3

Reviews

4
2

16/05/2018

Philippines

Philippines

Reliable

Has cooked delicious brown rice for about 1 year 9 months for a family of 2 adults and 1 kid. Easy to load with rice and water. Also used for steaming buns, etc. Takes less than an hour for cooking. Easy to clean. We're hoping this lasts a good long while. No signs to the contrary.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD3077/03 Sensor Touch Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD3077/03 Sensor Touch Rice Cooker

17/08/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Overall a good product

Clean design with great features. The cooking timer can be easily set & delay cooking function is great. Good for cooking rice, porridge, boiling soup, etc.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD3077/03 Sensor Touch Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD3077/03 Sensor Touch Rice Cooker

04/01/2018

Philippines

Philippines

Poor design of Lid Lock

lid lock easily breaks. The material used for the lock is fragile.

This review was made for Avance Collection HD3077/03 Sensor Touch Rice Cooker

This review was made for Avance Collection HD3077/03 Sensor Touch Rice Cooker

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 