Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Avance Collection

Sensor Touch Rice Cooker

HD3077/03
Overall Rating / 5
  • Tasty rice Joyful meal Tasty rice Joyful meal Tasty rice Joyful meal
    -{discount-value}

    Avance Collection Sensor Touch Rice Cooker

    HD3077/03
    Overall Rating / 5

    Tasty rice Joyful meal

    Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: Php6,895.00
    Find similar products

    Avance Collection Sensor Touch Rice Cooker

    Tasty rice Joyful meal

    Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice. See all benefits

    Tasty rice Joyful meal

    Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: Php6,895.00
    Find similar products

    Avance Collection Sensor Touch Rice Cooker

    Tasty rice Joyful meal

    Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all multicooker-and-rice-cooker

      Tasty rice Joyful meal

      Bring you the great taste through"Big Pot Effect"

      • 5L
      • 10 cups
      • Spirit Touch
      3D heating feature for even heating and better baking result

      3D heating feature for even heating and better baking result

      3D heating feature for even heating and better baking result.

      Child safety lock design to make kitchen safer

      Child safety lock design to make kitchen safer

      Child safety lock design to make kitchen safer.

      Extra thick 2.0mm 5-layer inner pot cooks rice evenly.

      Extra thick 2.0mm 5-layer inner pot cooks rice evenly.

      Extra thick 2.0mm 5-layer inner pot cooks rice evenly.

      Preset-timer for 24 hours

      Preset-timer for 24 hours

      Preset-timer for 24 hours

      Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

      Stainless steel outer shell for easy cleaning

      Stainless steel outer shell for easy cleaning

      Stainless steel outer shell is exquisite and easy-to-clean

      Easy to clean detachable inner lid

      Easy to clean detachable inner lid

      Easy to clean detachable inner lid

      Sensitive sensor touch operational panel

      Sensitive sensor touch operational panel

      Golden coating ensures inner pot durable and non-stick.

      Golden coating ensures inner pot durable and non-stick.

      Reheat function for fresh rice instantly

      Use the reheating mode of the Philips pressure rice cooker to warm up rice that has cooled down.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Materials of main body
        SUS430
        Color(s)
        Silver metallic
        Color of control panel
        White
        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        304x404x255  mm

      • Accessories

        Spatula
        Yes
        Soup scoop
        Yes
        Measuring cup
        Yes
        Plastic steam tray
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.8  Litres / cups
        Cord length
        1.0  m
        Voltage
        220  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Wattage
        980  W

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.