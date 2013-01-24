Home
Avance Collection

Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

HD3030/00
  Freshness locked in, your best rice every time
    -{discount-value}

    Freshness locked in, your best rice every time

    Nutrition is important to keep healthy. Philips' new multicookers come with smart cooking programs on temperature control so that freshness and nutrition is better preserved. Top front control panel for easier operation. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: Php5,495.00

      Smart,automatic cooking program for optimal result

      • Fuzzy logic
      • 1.0 liter
      • 6 cups
      1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier

      1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier.

      24 hours preset timer ensures meals are ready on time

      24 hours easy-to-program preset timer ensures meals are ready on time.

      Detachable steam vent for easy cleaningp

      Wash the steam vent frequently to remove residual. Simply remove steam vent from the appliance top lid and clean thoroughly

      Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode

      Swing handle for easy carrying

      Convenient and safe to carry the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room.

      3 food menu for more healthy varieties.

      6F technology for selt-protecting & prolonging life time

      6F technology for self-protecting and prolonging the product life time

      Backup memory when power interruption

      Clear vision with extra large digital display panel

      Reheat function for fresh rice instantly

      Use the reheating mode of the Philips pressure rice cooker to warm up rice that has cooled down.

      Unique 6 steps smart cooking program

      Unique 6 steps smart cooking program ensure rice to be more fluffy

      Fuzzy Logic control for fresh and nutritious meals

      The computerized heating mechanism of the Philip rice cooker and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Smart & automatic programs for optimal end result*
        Yes
        Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot
        Yes
        Dish washer safe inner pot
        Yes
        Swing handle for easy carrying
        Yes
        Spillover prevention vent
        Yes
        Easy-to-program timer
        Yes
        Backup memory when power interruption
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Materials of main body
        PP
        Color(s)
        White
        Color of control panel
        Silver
        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        344X245X210  mm
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        3.0  kg

      • Accessories

        Plastic steam tray
        Yes
        Rice scoop
        Yes
        Ladle
        .
        Measuring cup
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Wattage
        600  W
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Capacity
        1.0  Litres / cups
        Inner pot capacity
        3L

