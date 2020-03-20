2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD3030/00
Fuzzy logic
1.0 liter
6 cups
1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier.
24 hours easy-to-program preset timer ensures meals are ready on time.
3 food menu for more healthy varieties.
2.0
of 5
2
Reviews
lovefood
20/03/2020
Singapore
No beep sound under"Quick cook"mode
There is no diff between quick cook and standard cook
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3030/62 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3030/62 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Rice_lover
09/03/2020
Singapore
Time cooked are inaccurate
Actual time cooked are shorter than recorded in manual and the quality of cooked rice for both modes are almost the same. Design of the sealing ring is unable to detach for cleaning. Water vapour after cooking has no container to collect and has wet the rice to become soggy. Hope the feedback helps the design team to improve future products
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3030/62 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3030/62 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers