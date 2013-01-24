Home
Daily Collection

Variety rice cooker

HD3027/03
  • Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal. Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal. Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.
    Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

    Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice. See all benefits

      Bring you the great taste through"Big Pot Effect"

      • 5L
      There is heating system surround the rice cooker, including heater assembly on the top, heater assembly all around and main heater assembly on the bottom. 3D heating system for even heating, more effective warm keeping and better baking result

      Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

      Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design.

      Clear water level marking shows capacity and rice-water ratio

      Golden coating ensures inner pot durable and non-stick.

      One press button to control cook or keep warm, with clear light on the panel to show cooking status

      Stainless steel outer shell is exquisite and easy-to-clean

      1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hrs
        Yes
        Detachable and washable inner lid
        Yes
        Dish washer safe inner pot
        Yes
        Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot
        Yes
        Spillover prevention vent
        Yes
        Detachable power cord for convenient storage
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Materials of main body
        SUS430
        Color(s)
        Silver Metallic
        Color of control panel
        Grey
        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        269x269x253  mm
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        3.7  kg

      • Accessories

        Spatula
        Yes
        Plastic steam tray
        Yes
        Measuring cup
        Yes
        Soup scoop
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        5/10  Litres / cups
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Wattage
        650  W

