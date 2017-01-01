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  • Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal. Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal. Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

    Daily Collection Rice cooker

    HD3011/08

    Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

    Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice.

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    Daily Collection Rice cooker

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    Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

    Bring you the great taste through"Big Pot Effect"

    • 12 hours Auto keep warm
    • 1 liter
    • 6 cups
    • One touch button
    Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    Clear water level marking shows capacity and rice-water ratio

    One touch button for easy control

    One touch button for easy control

    One press button to control cook or keep warm, with clear light on the panel to show cooking status

    5 layers inner pot for even heating, cooks rice more tastier

    5 layers inner pot for even heating, cooks rice more tastier

    5 layers inner pot for even heating, cooks rice more tastier.

    Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

    Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

    Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

    Automatic rice cooking

    Rice cooking and keep warm conveniently

    Golden color coating ensures inner pot durable & non-stick

    Golden color coating ensures inner pot durable & non-stick

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Dimensions (L x W x H)
      252X252X225  mm
      Materials of main body
      Tin plate
      Color(s)
      Light green flower
      Color of control panel
      Green
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      3.1  kg

    • Accessories

      Plastic steam tray
      Yes
      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Spatula
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Wattage
      500  W
      Capacity
      1.0  Litres / cups

    • General specifications

      Detachable power cord for convenient storage
      Yes
      Spillover prevention vent
      Yes
      Dish washer safe inner pot
      Yes
      Easy-to-clean non stick inner pot
      Yes
      Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hrs
      Yes

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