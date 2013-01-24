Home
Toaster

HD2683/50
    Elegant metallic toaster for toast to anyone's taste. Features integrated warming rack to easily warm up buns, rolls and croissants, seven browning settings, defrost and reheat setting. Easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray. See all benefits

      Removable deep crumb tray

      • 2 slot
      • 3 function
      • Silver grey
      Large slots to fit different types of bread

      Large slots to fit different types of bread

      Fits different types of bread thanks to its large slots.

      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

      The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

      The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Seven toast settings to make toast the way you like it

      Seven toast settings to make toast the way you like it

      Defrost setting to defrost and toast in one go

      Defrost setting to defrost and toast in one go

      Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

      Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1000  W
        Slot size (L x W x H)
        136 x 32 x 130  mm
        Cord length
        0.9  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Steel Silver
        Materials
        Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome plated top

      • General specifications

        Automatic safety shut-off
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

