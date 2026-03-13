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Viva Collection Toaster

Discontinued

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Viva CollectionToaster

HD2630/40

Viva Collection Toaster

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips Viva Collection Toaster

  • MSWORD file, 1.6 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Important Information Manual Philips Viva Collection Toaster

  • PDF file, 1.2 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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