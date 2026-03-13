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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Viva Collection Toaster
Discontinued
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HD2630/40
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Consumer Care Book Philips Viva Collection Toaster
Important Information Manual Philips Viva Collection Toaster
All (3)
Can I toast sandwiches with this toaster?
Is it possible to adjust the browning level while the toaster is working?
What browning settings should I use with my Philips Toaster?
My Philips toaster smells during first use
Smoke comes out of my Philips Toaster
Bread gets stuck in my Philips toaster
My Philips toaster will not switch on
I cannot take the bread out of my Philips toaster
The lever of my Philips Toaster does not stay down
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