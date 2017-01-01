2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD2623/55
Enjoy great toast together
Toaster with wide slots and variable width feature that makes you evenly golden brown toast, thick or thin. Features integrated bun warming rack and slide out crumb tray. Safe to use thanks to cool wall, high lift feature and cancel button.
2 slot
3 function
White orange
The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.
High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread.
Reviews
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers