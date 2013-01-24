Home
Aluminium Collection

Toaster

HD2618/00
    -{discount-value}

    With smooth, sleek lines and a full 1200 W of power, this toaster is as stunning as it is fast. The digital control gives you full control so you can be sure of delicious toast every time - evenly crisp and golden-brown. See all benefits

      Digital control for the best toast!

      • Long slot
      • 4 function digital LCD
      LCD display with digital countdown timer.

      One-side toasting setting for bagels and baguettes.

      Anodised aluminium housing

      Made from anodised aluminium for optimal usage: corrosion resistant, scratch proof, fingerprint resistant.

      Removable non-stick coating crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Removable non-stick coating crumb tray for easy cleaning.

      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.

      Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

      Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Automatic safety shut-off
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1200W  W
        Slot size (L x W x H)
        260*40*130  mm
        Cord length
        0.85  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Aluminium housing, blue display and lightrings
        Materials
        Anodised Aluminium

