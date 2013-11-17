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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2595/09
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2595/09
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2595/09
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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2595/09
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2595/09
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2595/09
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2595/09
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2595/09
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Toaster
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2595/09
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2595/09
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster

Discontinued

Daily CollectionToaster

HD2595/09

3.2

| (6) Reviews

1 award

Even golden brown toast everyday

Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact toaster. Features 2 large bread slots, variable width bread slots for even toasting and variable browning control to toast the way you want it. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Compact 2-slot design, including reheat function

Even golden brown toast everyday

  • 2 slot

  • Compact

  • White beige

  • Reheat, lid

2 wide slots to toast slices

2 wide slots to toast slices

2 wide slots to toast thick or thin slices.

4 functions in 1 (reheat/defrost/cancel/7 browning levels)

4 functions in 1 (reheat/defrost/cancel/7 browning levels)

4 functions in 1 (reheat/defrost/cancel/7 browning levels).

7 levels of browning for individual preference

7 levels of browning for individual preference

7 levels of browning for individual preference.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.2

of 5

6

Reviews

2

17/11/2013

Singapore

Singapore

Value for money

good product. easy to use, Value for money. Wonderful

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/09 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/09 Toaster

27/09/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good small toaster

Its an excellent toaster for a small family at reasonalbe price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/01 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/01 Toaster

04/10/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

just for thin bread

May get in treble if toast a little wider bread and energy consumption is "F"

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/01 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/01 Toaster

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 