Philips

Daily Collection

Toaster

HD2595/09
  Even golden brown toast everyday
    Daily Collection Toaster

    HD2595/09
    Even golden brown toast everyday

    Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact toaster. Features 2 large bread slots, variable width bread slots for even toasting and variable browning control to toast the way you want it. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.

    Daily Collection Toaster

    Even golden brown toast everyday

    Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact toaster. Features 2 large bread slots, variable width bread slots for even toasting and variable browning control to toast the way you want it. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning. See all benefits

      Even golden brown toast everyday

      • 2 slot
      2 wide slots to toast slices

      4 functions in 1 (reheat/defrost/cancel/7 browning levels)

      7 levels of browning for individual preference

      Cancel: stop at any moment you like

      Cool wall: cool on the outside while toasting on the inside

      Defrost to toast bread from frozen

      High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread

      Reheat to warm toast in seconds

      Slide out crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome plated top
        Color(s)
        White

      • General specifications

        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        800  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        0.85  m

      • Accessories included

        Dust cover
        Yes

