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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Daily Collection Toaster
Discontinued
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HD2595/00
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2595/00 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Daily Collection Toaster
All (3)
Can I toast sandwiches with this toaster?
Is it possible to adjust the browning level while the toaster is working?
What browning settings should I use with my Philips Toaster?
My Philips toaster smells during first use
The toasted bread popped up, but I cannot remove the bread.
Smoke comes out of my Philips Toaster
Bread gets stuck in my Philips toaster
My Philips toaster will not switch on
Contacting Philips
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