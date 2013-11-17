2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD2595/00
2 slot
Compact
White beige
Reheat
2 wide slots to toast thick or thin slices.
4 functions in 1 (reheat/defrost/cancel/7 browning levels).
Reheat to warm toast in seconds.
3.2
of 5
6
Reviews
srinivas
17/11/2013
Singapore
Value for money
good product. easy to use, Value for money. Wonderful
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/09 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/09 Toaster
Mushtak
27/09/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good small toaster
Its an excellent toaster for a small family at reasonalbe price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/01 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/01 Toaster
louis
04/10/2014
United Kingdom
just for thin bread
May get in treble if toast a little wider bread and energy consumption is "F"
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/01 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2595/01 Toaster
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers