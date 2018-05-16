2 year warranty
Discontinued
Good toast easily
Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact metal toaster. Features 2 large bread slots, variable width bread slots for even toasting and variable browning control to toast the way you want it. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.
2 slot
Compact
Lid
Lid
The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Finnick2
16/05/2018
Philippines
Reliable
Easy to use. Been using for over a year. Possible issues: 1. there is storage for cable provided but we find it inconvenient especially with the plug still sticking out and our needs an adaptor 2. there is built-in removable tray so one can take out any crumbs, etc after toasting but its still difficult to get it fully clean
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2586/29 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2586/29 Toaster
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers