1

Daily Collection

Toaster

HD2586/29
    Daily Collection Toaster

    HD2586/29
    Good toast easily

    Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact metal toaster. Features 2 large bread slots, variable width bread slots for even toasting and variable browning control to toast the way you want it. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning. See all benefits

      Good toast easily

      Large bread slots, compact metal design

      • 2 slot
      • Compact
      The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Automatic safety shut-off in event of jammed bread

      Defrost or reheat just toasted bread in one go

      High lift feature to safely take out smaller pieces

      Variable width self-centered slots for evenly toasted bread

      Adjustable seven levels of browning control

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Compact toaster to save space on your counter top

      Cord winding facility for easy storage

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        • Brush stainless-steel housing
        • Chrome plated top
        Color(s)
        Silver metal, black

      • General specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non slip feet
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        870-950  W
        Slot size (L x W x H)
        130 x 32 x 120  mm
        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Frequency
        50 - 60  Hz

