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  • Good toast easily
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  • Good toast easily
  • Good toast easily
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  • Good toast easily

Discontinued

Daily CollectionToaster

HD2566/00

3
| (3) Reviews
Good toast easily
Enjoy good toast with this compact Philips toaster. Features 2 large bread slots that fit a variety of bread, a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning, bread centering for even toasting, 7 toast settings and defrost function.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Compact design toaster with large bread slots

Good toast easily

  • 2 slot

  • Compact

  • White

The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

The toaster exterior is always cool and safe to touch.

Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

Cancel button to stop toasting at any time.

Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

3

Reviews

5
3
2

23/02/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good

Good product, though Kings size as stated on the box does not fit properly. Overall quite satisfied

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2566/10 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2566/10 Toaster

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

good basic toaster

An attractive design which takes little space, has cool side surfaces, and toasts very well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2566/10 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2566/10 Toaster

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Burns the bread

Unfortunately, on my particular one, unless the minimum setting (range from 1 to 7) is used, the bread is badly burned; and even then, sometimes it is still burned.

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2566/10 Toaster

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2566/10 Toaster

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 