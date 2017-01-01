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  • Sandwiches made easy Sandwiches made easy Sandwiches made easy

    Sandwich maker

    HD2383/20

    Sandwiches made easy

    Tasty sandwiches in no time with this hi- temperature, hi-power Philips sandwich maker HD2383/20 with cut & seal plates. Easy to store thanks to vertical storage option and cord winding. Easy cleaning thanks to its non-stick coated plates.

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    Sandwich maker

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    Sandwiches made easy

    A sandwich maker for tasty results in no time

    • Black
    • METAL
    Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside sandwich

    Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside sandwich

    Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside the Philips sandwich maker.

    Vertical, compact storage

    Vertical, compact storage

    Vertical, compact storage.

    Cool touch handle

    Cool touch handle

    Cool touch handle.

    Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates

    Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates

    Heating-up and ready-to-cook light

    Heating-up and ready-to-cook light.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Dimensions (L x W x H)
      249 x 243 x 101  mm
      Color(s)
      metal/black

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0,8  m
      Power
      700  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • General specifications

      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      On/Off switch (for Europe)
      Yes

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