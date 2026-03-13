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Ironing
All series
Classic Dry iron
Discontinued
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HD1172/02
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Classic Dry iron HD1172 - English (US)
Important Information Manual Philips Classic Dry iron HD1172
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What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
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