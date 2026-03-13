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2 year warranty

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Classic Dry iron

Discontinued

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ClassicDry iron

HD1172/02

Classic Dry iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Classic Dry iron HD1172 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 24.4 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Important Information Manual Philips Classic Dry iron HD1172

  • PDF file, 407.6 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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