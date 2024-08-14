2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ironing brand
Aluminium soleplate
1.9 m cord length
1000 Iron Watts
1000 Watts
This iron features a high-quality linished aluminum soleplate for long-lasting performance.
The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
5.0
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Sunny Island
14/08/2024
Singapore
This is the best iron ever made!
I’m so disappointed to find out that this model has been discontinued! This is the best dry iron I have ever used. It’s so light weight yet effective. Simple basic technology beats all the other fancy irons. Philips, please bring back this classic dry iron!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1172/01 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1172/01 Dry iron
NR67
06/01/2019
Malaysia
Been having this iron for almost 20 years. Still using it tonight!
Best iron ever! Have been using it for almost 20 years. Easy and light, travel friendly and has accompanied me overseas for the past 20 years. Still using it tonight!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1172/01 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1172/01 Dry iron
Alanabib
18/08/2013
Malaysia
Probably the best product of Philips
This iron is a great. Perfect in size, design and function. Although there are many iron look very futuristic in market now, this HD1172 is still the best. Vey practical anywhere, anytime, at home or even in holiday.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1172/01 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1172/01 Dry iron