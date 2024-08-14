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All series

  • Fast and efficient - guaranteed
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  • Fast and efficient - guaranteed
  • Fast and efficient - guaranteed
  • Fast and efficient - guaranteed
  • Fast and efficient - guaranteed
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Fast and efficient - guaranteed
  • Fast and efficient - guaranteed
  • Fast and efficient - guaranteed

Discontinued

ClassicDry iron

HD1172/02

5
| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Fast and efficient - guaranteed
This iconic Philips iron helps to speed up your ironing.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

With speed shaped soleplate

Fast and efficient - guaranteed

  • Aluminium soleplate

  • 1.9 m cord length

  • 1000 Iron Watts

  • 1000 Watts

Linished soleplate for easy gliding on your clothes

Linished soleplate for easy gliding on your clothes

This iron features a high-quality linished aluminum soleplate for long-lasting performance.

Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.

Iron temperature-ready light

Iron temperature-ready light

Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

14/08/2024

Singapore

Singapore

This is the best iron ever made!

I’m so disappointed to find out that this model has been discontinued! This is the best dry iron I have ever used. It’s so light weight yet effective. Simple basic technology beats all the other fancy irons. Philips, please bring back this classic dry iron!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic HD1172/01 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic HD1172/01 Dry iron

06/01/2019

Malaysia

Malaysia

Been having this iron for almost 20 years. Still using it tonight!

Best iron ever! Have been using it for almost 20 years. Easy and light, travel friendly and has accompanied me overseas for the past 20 years. Still using it tonight!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic HD1172/01 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic HD1172/01 Dry iron

18/08/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

Probably the best product of Philips

This iron is a great. Perfect in size, design and function. Although there are many iron look very futuristic in market now, this HD1172 is still the best. Vey practical anywhere, anytime, at home or even in holiday.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic HD1172/01 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic HD1172/01 Dry iron

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