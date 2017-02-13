2 year warranty
Discontinued
HC3400/15
HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*
The HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, stainless steel blades and adjustable hair comb are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.
Stainless steel blades
13 length settings
Corded use
Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCutTechnology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers.*
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.
Simply select and lock in the length you want with the adjustable comb which provides 12 lock-in length settings from 1mm to 23mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
2.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Hourani
13/02/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
good but not like i thought!!
the plastic shaving head is not handy , i have before also philips shaver is better and wireless.
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3400/15 Hair clipper
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3400/15 Hair clipper
newerPhilipsProduct
22/06/2019
United Kingdom
stay away
bad design, rendering it unusable after using it 20-30 times. The small metal piece is loose, and the white plastic does not stop it from getting out of its place. You put it back, and after few minutes of usage falls again. I have other Philips products which I use for many many years, but this new one...
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3400/15 Hair clipper
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3400/15 Hair clipper
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024
Versus its Philips predecessor