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Discontinued

Hairclipper series 3000Hair clipper

HC3400/15

2

| (2) Reviews

HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*

The HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, stainless steel blades and adjustable hair comb are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.

See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

with DualCut technology for a faster, sharper cut

HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*

  • Stainless steel blades

  • 13 length settings

  • Corded use

Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCutTechnology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers.*

Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.

Easy to select and lock in 13 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

Easy to select and lock in 13 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

Simply select and lock in the length you want with the adjustable comb which provides 12 lock-in length settings from 1mm to 23mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

2

Reviews

5
4
2

13/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

good but not like i thought!!

the plastic shaving head is not handy , i have before also philips shaver is better and wireless.

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3400/15 Hair clipper

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3400/15 Hair clipper

22/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

stay away

bad design, rendering it unusable after using it 20-30 times. The small metal piece is loose, and the white plastic does not stop it from getting out of its place. You put it back, and after few minutes of usage falls again. I have other Philips products which I use for many many years, but this new one...

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3400/15 Hair clipper

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3400/15 Hair clipper

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024 

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor