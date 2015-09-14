Philips unique high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 10m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 10m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health.
Efficiently removes fine particles and toxic gases
Air quality indicator
Fine particles CADR*:10m3/hour
Toxic gases CADR*: 10m3/hour
Air cleaning efficiency: 13min
Cleans your car air in just 13 min
Boost-mode filtration cleans air quickly at highest speed
Refreshes your air with natural fragrance
GoPure refreshes your air with natural fragrance dispensing function. 1 fragrance cartridge included
Automatic operations and filtration control
Focus on driving , thanks to automatic operations and filtration control
Air quality Indicator
Integrated air-particles sensor indicates current air quality: excellent (blue), fair (yellow), and poor (red)
Filter replacement indication
Filter replacement indication when filter needs to be changed
Perfect in-car integration with installation in cup-holder
Including 4m 12V power cable and cup-holder installation accessory, for perfect in-car integration
Efficiently removes fine particles and toxic gases
Philips unique high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 10m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 10m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health.