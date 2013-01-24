Search terms
Enjoy healthy air cleaned from 100 pollutants
The GoPure 5211 filtration technology removes up to 100 pollutants including harmful formaldehyde. The device equipped with a three color Air Quality Indicator automatically adjusts the filtration speed based on the in-car air quality. See all benefits
Philips unique SelectFilter Plus filtration technology, quickly and effectively removes particles detected in the car cabin, such as PM2.5. With a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 16 m3/hour for PM2.5, 50% of a standard sedan or SUV is filtered in less than 10 minutes. Not only does it remove harmful particles, but also cigarette smoke and dust so you breathe fresh and clean air.
Who wants their family to breathe exhaust gases from heavy traffic? The car fan creates an air flow from the outside in and blows toxic gases from traffic of cars and lorries into the car cabin. These fumes are then staying trapped inside the car. Children sitting in the backseat of vehicles are likely to be exposed to dangerous levels of air pollution that are much higher inside the car than outside. Philips SelectFilter Plus technology treats nitrogen dioxide (NO2) at a CADR of 13 m3 per hour and sulfur dioxide (SO2) at 7.9 m3 per hour, so you and your family can breathe with confidence.
Independently tested by the respected biomedical research organization, Airmid Healthgroup, the Philips unique SelectFilter Plus technology removes up to 90% of airborne pollen allergens. The Airmid tests prove this filtration is achieved in just one single pass of air through our SelectFilter (known as the single pass efficiency test). With these irritating particles removed, anyone suffering from hay fever can now enjoy clean air.
The Philips GoPure 5211 smart air purifier for cars tracks in real time in-car air quality. Displayed via a 3-level color AQI (blue, yellow and red air quality indication), you'll know the degree of air pollution inside your car. The device automatically adjusts its fan speed to ensure the air is optimally filtered so you can appreciate the healthy clean air at any time.
The filter replacement Indicator will switch on when your filter is saturated, so you know that it’s time for a new one. After receiving the new filter, it only takes a few seconds to replace it in the device. So keeping the air you breathe fresh and clean has never been easier.
To ensure you focus on driving, the GoPure 5211 turns on and off automatically with your car engine ignition. The 3-speed fan filtration automatically adjusts to the ambient pollution level. You can just jump in your car, knowing it will always be an oasis of fresh and clean air.
With a 2-meter 12V power cable, you can easily install the GoPure anywhere inside your vehicle. Plug the cable into the cigarette lighter port, and then use the mounting accessories to position the device where you prefer, such as the armrest, headrest or under the seats. Wherever you choose to position it, the stylish design will enhance your car’s interior.
Philips unique SelectFilter Plus technology includes a HESA layer. This decontaminates your car of harmful gaseous chemicals. Through a powerful absorption and oxidation process, it removes harmful gaseous substances at a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 11m3 per hour. So in just a few minutes it cleans the air of car exhaust fumes, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and other odor emitting substances e.g. volatile organic compounds (VOCs), toluene and formaldehyde.
