Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

GoPure 5211

car air purifier with 3 color AQI

GP521BLKX1
  • Enjoy healthy air cleaned from 100 pollutants Enjoy healthy air cleaned from 100 pollutants Enjoy healthy air cleaned from 100 pollutants
    -{discount-value}

    GoPure 5211 car air purifier with 3 color AQI

    GP521BLKX1

    Enjoy healthy air cleaned from 100 pollutants

    The GoPure 5211 filtration technology removes up to 100 pollutants including harmful formaldehyde. The device equipped with a three color Air Quality Indicator automatically adjusts the filtration speed based on the in-car air quality. See all benefits

    GoPure 5211 car air purifier with 3 color AQI

    Enjoy healthy air cleaned from 100 pollutants

    The GoPure 5211 filtration technology removes up to 100 pollutants including harmful formaldehyde. The device equipped with a three color Air Quality Indicator automatically adjusts the filtration speed based on the in-car air quality. See all benefits

    Enjoy healthy air cleaned from 100 pollutants

    The GoPure 5211 filtration technology removes up to 100 pollutants including harmful formaldehyde. The device equipped with a three color Air Quality Indicator automatically adjusts the filtration speed based on the in-car air quality. See all benefits

    GoPure 5211 car air purifier with 3 color AQI

    Enjoy healthy air cleaned from 100 pollutants

    The GoPure 5211 filtration technology removes up to 100 pollutants including harmful formaldehyde. The device equipped with a three color Air Quality Indicator automatically adjusts the filtration speed based on the in-car air quality. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all car-air-purifier

      Enjoy healthy air cleaned from 100 pollutants

      Hassle-free automatic filtration

      • CADR for PM2.5: 16m3/hour
      • CADR for TVOC 11m3/hour
      • CADR NO2/SO2: 13and 7.9m3/hour
      • formaldehyde 6m3/hour
      Filters harmful PM2.5 fine particles in less than 10 min.

      Filters harmful PM2.5 fine particles in less than 10 min.

      Philips unique SelectFilter Plus filtration technology, quickly and effectively removes particles detected in the car cabin, such as PM2.5. With a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 16 m3/hour for PM2.5, 50% of a standard sedan or SUV is filtered in less than 10 minutes. Not only does it remove harmful particles, but also cigarette smoke and dust so you breathe fresh and clean air.

      Removes harmful NO2/SO2 fumes coming from traffic

      Removes harmful NO2/SO2 fumes coming from traffic

      Who wants their family to breathe exhaust gases from heavy traffic? The car fan creates an air flow from the outside in and blows toxic gases from traffic of cars and lorries into the car cabin. These fumes are then staying trapped inside the car. Children sitting in the backseat of vehicles are likely to be exposed to dangerous levels of air pollution that are much higher inside the car than outside. Philips SelectFilter Plus technology treats nitrogen dioxide (NO2) at a CADR of 13 m3 per hour and sulfur dioxide (SO2) at 7.9 m3 per hour, so you and your family can breathe with confidence.

      Airmid certified filter removes 90% of airborne allergens

      Airmid certified filter removes 90% of airborne allergens

      Independently tested by the respected biomedical research organization, Airmid Healthgroup, the Philips unique SelectFilter Plus technology removes up to 90% of airborne pollen allergens. The Airmid tests prove this filtration is achieved in just one single pass of air through our SelectFilter (known as the single pass efficiency test). With these irritating particles removed, anyone suffering from hay fever can now enjoy clean air.

      3-level color air sensor detects fine particles PM2.5

      3-level color air sensor detects fine particles PM2.5

      The Philips GoPure 5211 smart air purifier for cars tracks in real time in-car air quality. Displayed via a 3-level color AQI (blue, yellow and red air quality indication), you'll know the degree of air pollution inside your car. The device automatically adjusts its fan speed to ensure the air is optimally filtered so you can appreciate the healthy clean air at any time.

      Air filter replacement indicator

      Air filter replacement indicator

      The filter replacement Indicator will switch on when your filter is saturated, so you know that it’s time for a new one. After receiving the new filter, it only takes a few seconds to replace it in the device. So keeping the air you breathe fresh and clean has never been easier.

      Device works automatically so you can focus on driving

      Device works automatically so you can focus on driving

      To ensure you focus on driving, the GoPure 5211 turns on and off automatically with your car engine ignition. The 3-speed fan filtration automatically adjusts to the ambient pollution level. You can just jump in your car, knowing it will always be an oasis of fresh and clean air.

      Easy to install anywhere in your vehicle

      Easy to install anywhere in your vehicle

      With a 2-meter 12V power cable, you can easily install the GoPure anywhere inside your vehicle. Plug the cable into the cigarette lighter port, and then use the mounting accessories to position the device where you prefer, such as the armrest, headrest or under the seats. Wherever you choose to position it, the stylish design will enhance your car’s interior.

      Quickly remove toxic gases like exhaust fumes from your car

      Philips unique SelectFilter Plus technology includes a HESA layer. This decontaminates your car of harmful gaseous chemicals. Through a powerful absorption and oxidation process, it removes harmful gaseous substances at a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 11m3 per hour. So in just a few minutes it cleans the air of car exhaust fumes, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and other odor emitting substances e.g. volatile organic compounds (VOCs), toluene and formaldehyde.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Automatic On/Off
        Yes
        Filter replacement indicator
        Yes
        Fragrance dispenser
        No
        Speed settings
        3, Auto/Boost/Silent
        Filter Lifetime
        350  hr
        Technology
        • Car air purifier
        • 3-Color AQI and monitoring
        • SelectFilter Plus
        Color
        Black
        Designation
        GP5211
        App enabled
        No
        Air quality indicator (AQI)
        • 3 color AQI
        • 3 step
        Noise level (dbA)(Low)
        40 dBA
        Placement
        • Armrest
        • Central console
        • Headrest
        Voltage [V]
        12V DC
        Air particle sensor
        Yes, IR sensor
        Noise level (dbA)(Boost/high)
        55 dBA
        Noise level (dbA)(Medium)
        50 dBA
        Power [W]
        3
        Pre-Cleaning function
        • No
        • N/A
        Frequency
        N/A

      • Performance

        Filtration Toluene
        CADR of 11m3/hour
        Filtration TVOC
        CADR of 11m3/hour
        Filtration Formaldehyde
        CADR of 6m3/hour
        Filtration bacteria/virus
        (0.3µm ; 60 min; 1m3 chamber)
        70  %
        Boost mode
        Yes
        Filtration Car exhaust SO2/NO2
        CADR of 7.9 and 13 m3/hour
        Filtration of fine particles
        CADR of 16 m3/hour

      • Replacement

        Fragrance cartridge
        N/A
        GoPure clean air system type
        SelectFilter Plus
        Filter type
        GSF120P110x1

      • Weight and dimensions

        Box dimensions (LxWxH)(mm)
        226 x 188 x 77
        Box weight (incl. product) (g)
        900
        Product dimensions (LxWxH)(mm)
        180 x 180 x 68
        Product weight (g)
        600

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Healthy air in your car
        Product highlight
        3-Color AQI and monitoring

      • Accessories in the box

        Mounting accessories
        Attachment belt
        power cable length
        2  m

      • Logistic data

        Quantity in box
        1
        Reference (Order entry)
        GP521BLKX1

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products