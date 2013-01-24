Home
GoPure 3211

Car air purifier

GP321X1
    -{discount-value}

    As essential as fresh air

    The GoPure 3211 decontaminates your car from gaseous chemicals and provides the essential filtration technology to remove PM2.5 fine particles with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 15 m3/hour. Enjoy your journey breathing clean air. See all benefits

      As essential as fresh air

      Hassle-free automatic filtration

      • CADR for PM2.5: 15 m3/hour
      • CADR for TVOC 7 m3/hour
      Easy to install anywhere in your vehicle

      Easy to install anywhere in your vehicle

      With a 2-meter 12V power cable, you can easily install the GoPure anywhere inside your vehicle. Plug the cable into the cigarette lighter port, and then use the mounting accessories to position the device where you prefer, such as the armrest, headrest or under the seats. Wherever you choose to position it, the stylish design will enhance your car’s interior.

      Filters harmful PM2.5 fine particles

      Philips unique SelectFilter filtration technology, quickly and effectively removes particles detected in the car cabin, such as PM2.5. With a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 15 m3/hour for PM2.5. It removes harmful particles including cigarette smoke and dust, so you breathe fresh and clean air.

      Quickly remove toxic gases like exhaust fumes from your car

      Philips unique SelectFilter technology includes a HESA layer. This decontaminates your car of harmful gaseous chemicals. Through a powerful absorption and oxidation process, it removes harmful gaseous substances at a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 7 m3 per hour. So in just a few minutes it cleans the air of car exhaust fumes, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and other odor emitting substances.

      Device works automatically so you can focus on driving

      To ensure you focus on driving, the GoPure 3211 turns on and off automatically with your car engine ignition. You can just jump in your car, knowing it will always be an oasis of fresh and clean air.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Automatic On/Off
        Yes
        Filter replacement indicator
        No
        Fragrance dispenser
        No
        Speed settings
        one speed only
        Filter Lifetime
        350  hr
        Technology
        • Car air purifier
        • SelectFilter
        • automatic filtration
        Color
        Black
        Designation
        GP3211
        App enabled
        No
        Air quality indicator (AQI)
        No
        Noise level (dbA)(Low)
        N/A
        Placement
        armrest/ central console
        Voltage [V]
        12V DC
        Air particle sensor
        No
        Noise level (dbA)(Boost/high)
        52 dBA
        Noise level (dbA)(Medium)
        N/A
        Power [W]
        2.0
        Pre-Cleaning function
        • No
        • N/A
        Frequency
        N/A

      • Performance

        Filtration Toluene
        No
        Filtration TVOC
        CADR of 7 m3/hour
        Filtration Formaldehyde
        No
        Filtration bacteria/virus
        (0.3µm ; 60 min; 1m3 chamber)
        70  %
        Boost mode
        No
        Filtration Car exhaust SO2/NO2
        No
        Filtration of fine particles
        CADR of 15 m3/hour

      • Replacement

        Fragrance cartridge
        N/A
        Filter type
        GSF120P110x1
        Filter name
        SelectFilter Plus 120

      • Weight and dimensions

        Box dimensions (LxWxH)(mm)
        220x150x75
        Box weight (incl. product) (g)
        700
        Product dimensions (LxWxH)(mm)
        175x144x70
        Product weight (g)
        560

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Clean air in your car
        Product highlight
        Automatic filtration

      • Accessories in the box

        Mounting accessories
        Attachment belt
        power cable length
        Integrated with AAP body, 2  m

      • Logistic data

        Quantity in box
        1
        Reference (Order entry)
        GP321X1
        EAN1 (APR)
        8718696903643
        Ordering code (China) GOC
        16933728
        EAN1 (KR)
        8718696903650
        EAN1 (Inida)
        8718696903667

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

