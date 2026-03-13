2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
GC651/02
Discontinued
User Manual Philips Travel iron Travel iron
This incredibly compact and perfectly designed iron gives you great results wherever you are. Thanks to its powerful steam and unique ergonomic grip, removing creases is just as effective and effortless as when you use your regular iron.
My Philips Steam Iron is leaking from its soleplate
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
My Philips iron sizzles when I place it on its heel
My Philips iron or garment steamer causes a power failure on mains
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking