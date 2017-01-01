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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Travel iron Travel iron GC651
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Travel iron Travel iron GC651

Discontinued

Travel ironTravel iron

GC651/02

1 award

Power with precision

This incredibly compact and perfectly designed iron gives you great results wherever you are. Thanks to its powerful steam and unique ergonomic grip, removing creases is just as effective and effortless as when you use your regular iron.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Professional results on the go!

Power with precision

  • Steam 6g/min;45g steam boost

  • Non-stick soleplate

  • 800 Watts

The iron is suitable for use with tap water

Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

Technical Specifications

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