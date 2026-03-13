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2 year warranty

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Travel iron Travel iron

Discontinued

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Travel ironTravel iron

GC650/02

Travel iron Travel iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Travel iron Travel iron GC650/02

  • PDF file, 969.9 kB
  • 13 March 2026

This incredibly compact and perfectly designed iron gives you great results wherever you are. Thanks to its powerful steam and unique ergonomic grip, removing creases is just as effective and effortless as when you use your regular iron.

  • PDF file
  • 28 June 2026

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