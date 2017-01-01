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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Travel iron Travel iron GC650/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Travel iron Travel iron GC650/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Travel iron Travel iron GC650/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Travel iron Travel iron GC650/02
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Travel iron Travel iron GC650/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Travel iron Travel iron GC650/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Travel iron Travel iron GC650/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Travel iron Travel iron GC650/02

Discontinued

Travel ironTravel iron

GC650/02

1 award

Power with precision

This incredibly compact and perfectly designed iron gives you great results wherever you are. Thanks to its powerful steam and unique ergonomic grip, removing creases is just as effective and effortless as when you use your regular iron.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Professional results on the go!

Power with precision

  • Steam 6g/min;45g steam boost

  • Non-stick soleplate

  • 800 Watts

Steam boost helps to easily remove stubborn creases

Steam boost helps to easily remove stubborn creases

Steam boost helps to easily remove the most stubborn creases.

Carry pouch to have your iron on the go

Carry pouch to have your iron on the go

Carry pouch to take your travel iron wherever you want to.

The iron is suitable for use with tap water

The iron is suitable for use with tap water

Technical Specifications

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