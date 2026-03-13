Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
Easy Touch Stand Steamer
Discontinued
Support
GC488/69
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
DOC - EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
GC487_GC488_AS2_[18553] user manual
All (8)
What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
Water leaks out from the base of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer
How do I descale my Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-One Solution?
Do I need to adjust my Philips stand steamer’s settings per garment?
Is my Philips garment steamer safe on all garments?
My Philips stand garment steamer produces a croaking sound
My Philips stand garment steamer leaves wet spots on garments
Head of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer drips water
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you