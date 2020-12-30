2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ironing brand
1800W, 35g/min
40% larger steam plate*
80% larger filling hole*
5 steam settings
The EasyTouch steamer is 20% more powerful* compared to predecessor models with 35g/min of powerful continuous steam concentrated through the nozzles, enabling de-wrinkling with only a few strokes
Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.
Compact design for easy storage.
Awards
4.2
of 5
62
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
Shortphat K
30/12/2020
Singapore
Philips employee
Super easy to use
[Employee of philipsglobal] it's super easy to use compared to a normal iron. My mom swears by it now!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC487/86 Stand Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC487/86 Stand Steamer
solamaten
15/12/2020
Singapore
Philips employee
Works like a Pro
[Employee of philipsglobal] I tried comparing in Ironing my Linen shirt which takes minimum 15 minutes to clean and requires hard press, however, with the board at the back and good steam , I was able to iron my shirt with less pressure and in time. Good alternate for dry iron !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC487/86 Stand Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC487/86 Stand Steamer
Stella1
10/10/2020
Singapore
Not bad
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The steamer is lightweight and the water container is large. I do not have to refill the water so many times. It is gentle on my clothes and it iron well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC487/86 Stand Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC487/86 Stand Steamer
tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time (Technical Standard For Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)
Compared with GC509