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2 year warranty

All series

Easy Touch Stand Steamer

Discontinued

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Easy TouchStand Steamer

GC486/39

Easy Touch Stand Steamer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

DOC - EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • ZIP file, 315 kB
  • 13 March 2026

GC485_GC486 AS2 user manual

  • PDF file, 2.1 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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