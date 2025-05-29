[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This Philips steamer is really easy to assemble and use! It has 3 heat settings which is good for different types of fabric steaming. The steamer does takes a while to get heated up but it’s pretty fast and friendly to use! With the glove included, I am at ease with steaming my clothes as it won’t scale my hand. I also love how quiet this steamer is, as compared to my old one! I can even steam clothes while my husband is sleeping and not be afraid of waking him up! Overall, this steamer is pretty good for steaming all sorts of clothes, I would recommend using the highest heat setting for crinkly shirts. Low settings are best for delicate clothes like my satin/ silk clothes! I won’t have to be afraid of the heat damaging my clothes at all! I would definitely recommend it to my family and friends as the price point is friendly too!