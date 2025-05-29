2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC486/39
Ironing brand
1800W, 35g/min
40% larger steam plate*
80% larger filling hole*
3 steam settings
The EasyTouch steamer is 20% more powerful* compared to predecessor models with 35g/min of powerful continuous steam concentrated through the nozzles, enabling de-wrinkling with only a few strokes
Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabrics. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.
Compact design for easy storage.
Awards
4.2
of 5
19
Reviews
Seep1
29/05/2025
Singapore
Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer Review
I really love this steamer as its very easy to iron my dresses and I can just do it very quickly without rebound of the wrinkles. We use it often for shirts and dresses
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer
SallyKMY
31/12/2020
Singapore
Great buy
Delivery was fast. Can steam my clothes without much fuss for small loads so no complaints. Not sure if it will work as well for prolonged usage.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer
Danthegteat
22/12/2020
Singapore
Another Philips Garment Steamer i bought!
Great product, been a user of Philips Garment Steamer and this never disappoint me
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer
tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time (Technical Standard For Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)
Compared with GC509