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  • Powerful music wirelessly Powerful music wirelessly Powerful music wirelessly

    Mini Hi-Fi System

    FX10/12

    Powerful music wirelessly

    Stream music wirelessly over Bluetooth® from any smart device. A dual amplifier offers better sound quality and 230W RMS total output power gives music a solid punch.

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    Mini Hi-Fi System

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    Powerful music wirelessly

    • Bluetooth®
    Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

    Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

    Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even loptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

    Dual amplifier for better sound performance

    Dual amplifier for better sound performance

    Dual amplifier ensures enhanced sound performance by reducing inter-modulation between the woofer and tweeter, since each transducer is driven by its own dedicated amplifier. The result is deep and powerful bass sounds that have high impact without interfering too much with the higher frequencies so they remain pure and detailed. Utilized in combination with precise, active crossover design, better control on the phase and frequency response of each transducer is achieved, resulting in more balanced and natural sound.

    MAX Sound for instant power boost

    MAX Sound for instant power boost

    MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

    Audio-in for portable music playback

    Audio-in for portable music playback

    The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

    Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

    Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

    Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

    Connection for TV or DVD player

    0

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output Power
      230W
      Sound Enhancement
      MAX Sound
      Total Sound Power (RMS)
      230  W

    • Loudspeakers

      Main Speaker
      • 2" tweeter
      • 2 way
      • Bass Reflex Speaker System
      • 5.25" woofer
      Number of Loudspeakers
      2

    • Connectivity

      Audio Connections
      RCA Aux in
      Bluetooth profiles
      A2DP
      Audio in (3.5mm)
      Yes

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Auto digital tuning
      Yes
      Tuner Bands
      FM Stereo
      Station presets
      20

    • Convenience

      Alarms
      • CD Alarm
      • Sleep timer
      • Radio Alarm
      • USB alarm
      Display Type
      VFD display
      Clock
      On main display

    • Power

      Power supply
      110-240V

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • User Manual
      • Quick start guide
      • Guarantee booklet
      Remote control
      21key

    • Dimensions

      Packaging Depth
      280  mm
      Set Width
      280  mm
      Packaging Height
      367  mm
      Set Height
      118  mm
      Packaging Width
      497  mm
      Set Depth
      230  mm
      Speaker Depth
      145  mm
      Speaker Height
      309  mm
      Speaker Width
      204  mm
      Net Weight
      4.1  kg

    • Audio Playback

      Disc Playback Modes
      • Repeat/one/disk/program
      • Shuffle Play
      • Fast Forward/Backward
      • Next/Previous Track Search
      • Repeat Play
      • 20-Track Programmable
      Playback Media
      • CD
      • CD-R
      • CD-RW
      • MP3-CD
      USB Direct Modes
      • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
      • Play/Pause
      • Previous/Next
      • Program Play
      • Repeat
      • Shuffle
      • Stop
      Loader Type
      Tray
      Number of Discs
      1

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • User Manual
    • Quick start guide
    • Guarantee booklet
    Badge-D2C

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