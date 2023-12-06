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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
DVD Mini Hi-Fi System
Discontinued
Support
FWD872/98
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User manual
Quick start guide
All (4)
What is the Parental rating on some DVDs?
What kind of discs are supported on my Philips system?
How to Play Karaoke on my Philips Hi-Fi system?
How to choose a music track on my Philips Hi-Fi?
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