Search terms

  • Picks-up and locks 99.9% of fine dust* Picks-up and locks 99.9% of fine dust* Picks-up and locks 99.9% of fine dust*

    PowerPro Expert Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9728/01

    Picks-up and locks 99.9% of fine dust*

    The Philips Bagless Vacuum 7000 Series features our highest ever suction power. Make supreme cleaning effortlessly simple with PowerCyclone 8 technology and TriActive nozzle featuring 3 optimized cleaning actions in one.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    PowerPro Expert Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Similar products

    See all Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Picks-up and locks 99.9% of fine dust*

    Thanks to exceptional suction

    • 2000 W
    • PowerCyclone 8
    • Allergy H13 filter
    • On board accessories
    Powerful 2000W motor for high suction power

    Powerful 2000W motor for high suction power

    2000 W motor generates max 420W suction power for a thorough clean every time.

    PowerCyclone 8 delivers extreme suction power for longer

    PowerCyclone 8 delivers extreme suction power for longer

    PowerCyclone 8 technology features a powerful, swirling action to maximize air flow and activate extreme suction power. Super accelerated air flow in the cylindrical chamber efficiently separates dust from the air at >185km/h, ensuring stronger suction power for longer, for superior cleaning results.

    TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

    TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

    TriActive nozzle utilizes 3 cleaning actions in one go. The specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets, while the large front opening sucks up big bits. Air channels and brushes on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.

    On board accessories: Conveniently stored, always at hand

    On board accessories: Conveniently stored, always at hand

    Onboard accessories are stored conveniently inside the back compartment so they're always easy to access when you need them.

    Digital power control function to adjust suction power

    Digital power control function to adjust suction power

    Digital power control function easily adjusts suction power for different cleaning tasks, from hard floors to soft furnishings, with the touch of a button.

    Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

    Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

    Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand to help minimize dust cloud.

    Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

    Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

    Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

    Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

    Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

    Allergy H13 filter system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dustmites - ideal for allergy sufferers. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13**.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Color
      Monza Red
      Product type
      Bagless vacuum cleaner
      Noise level (standard)
      < 82 dB
      Suction power
      420 W
      Dust capacity
      2L
      Warranty
      2 years
      Action radius
      10 m
      Input power (IEC)
      1800W
      Input power (max)
      2000W
      Motor Filter
      Lifetime washable filter
      Exhaust filter
      HEPA: Filters > 99,99%
      Tube coupling
      ActiveLock
      Carrying handle
      Front & Top
      Power control
      Yes
      Tube type
      Metal 2-piece telescopic
      Wheel type
      Rubber
      Accessory storage
      Integrated storage
      Parking position
      Vertical & horizontal
      Technology
      PowerCyclone 8
      Cord length
      7 m

    • Design

      Sustainable package
      100% recycled materials

    • Accessories

      Standard nozzle
      TriActive nozzle
      Included accessories
      Integrated brush, Crevice tool, Small nozzle

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      451 mm
      Product Width
      292 mm
      Product Height
      292 mm
      Package Length
      350 mm
      Package Width
      545 mm
      Package Height
      340 mm
      Package Weight
      9.617 kg
      Product Weight
      6.3 kg

    • Compatibility

      Related Accessories 1
      Relevant filter variant: CP0616, CP0617
      Related Accessories 2
      CP0618 Inlet filter

    • Technical Specifications

      Voltage
      220 V
      Frequency
      50-60 Hz

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Durability

      User Manual
      100% recycled paper

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • Dust pick-up on HF with crevice and filtration performances are tested in accordance with DIN EN60312-1:2013.
    • *Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.