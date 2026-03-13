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2 year warranty

All series

Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

Discontinued

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PerformerVacuum cleaner with bag

FC9160/01

Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual Philips Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

  • PDF file, 283.9 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Performer Hose

  • PDF file, 1.9 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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